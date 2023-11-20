4 Steelers who should be benched or fired for losing to Watson-less Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive woes continued on Sunday against the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. This time, there's hell to pay.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers need to bench Dan Moore Jr.
Granted, it was always going to be a tough assignment for Dan Moore Jr. Facing Myles Garrett is no easy task, and the Browns All-Pro made Moore look like a revolving door frequently on Sunday.
Moore has maintained his starting left tackle status over Broderick Jones all season long minus a game in which he was injured. During Moore's absence, Jones looked like a starting-caliber left tackle. Heck, it's the position he was drafted to play. Yet, Tomlin and Canada continue to be stubborn with Jones, instead playing him at right tackle for Chuks Okorafor, who was benched a few weeks ago.
Jones has played well at right tackle, which shows the talent he really has. Jones doesn't just look the part, he could be one of the elite tackles in the NFL if given the opportunity. Sure, there will be rough spots, but playing him out of position is no way to aid his development.
Moore Jr. has been rated as one of the worst left tackles in the league by Pro Football Focus. I am not alone in my criticism. At this point, Jones should be breathing down his neck, and the Steelers lack of pass protection for Pickett isn't helping matters.