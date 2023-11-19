Myles Garrett, Matt Canada team up to expose Steelers offense and Dan Moore
It's been a tough season for Steelers OC Matt Canada. A looming matchup with Myles Garrett and the Browns won't help matters.
By Mark Powell
It didn't take long for the Steelers to run into a brick wall offensively on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland arguably has the best overall defense in football so far this season, and Myles Garrett deserves a ton of credit for that.
On Pittsburgh's first series of the game, Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh were forced into a no-win situation. Garrett flattened Steelers offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., getting through seemingly untouched to sack Pickett for what looked to be a safety. Yet, Pickett got lucky, as the officials declared forward progress inside the one yard-line.
Browns fans were adamant that this play should have been a safety. Heck, the execution on Moore's part was questionable at best.
Moore is starting at left tackle, while rookie Broderick Jones has been moved to right tackle. This tactic has worked the last few weeks, but was exposed early against Cleveland. Frankly, Moore hasn't faced many pass rushers like Garrett.
Matt Canada, Steelers exposed early by Myles Garrett
While Garrett deserves plenty of credit for his consistent presence along the defensive line, offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't exactly helping the Steelers cause. The Steelers have been outgained in every game so far this season, and have a point differential of a tanking team.
Their 6-3 record is a testament to Mike Tomlin's coaching ability, and nothing more. A decent output against the Green Bay Packers last week was thought to serve as a jumping-off point for Canada, whose rushing scheme looked surprisingly formidable in the win.
The Browns have put that to bed.
Yes, the Steelers were always in for a tough challenge against this Browns defense. But if Sunday is to serve as a measuring stick regarding how much this Pittsburgh offense has improved the last few weeks, it is not going according to plan.