3 Kenny Pickett replacements who can lead Steelers to a Super Bowl next season
Highlighting the key QB options that could elevate the Pittsburgh Steelers to Super Bowl contenders next season.
By James Nolan
One of the biggest surprises of the 2023 NFL season has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' hot start. No one expected Kenny Pickett to have his squad sitting at 6-3 with a legitimate chance to reach the playoffs. In retrospect, it hasn't been the QB leading Mike Tomlin's team to wins. Even with one of the worst offenses in football, they're still finding ways to win.
Pittsburgh has the 29th-ranked passing offense in football, and they're only averaging 17.3 points per game. Pickett is averaging 179.6 passing yards per game and has only thrown six passing touchdowns. The second-year QB isn't hurting the Steelers, but he's not helping them win.
Tomlin's defense has what it takes to play with the best, and they're getting better and better each week. In their last seven games, the Steelers have allowed less than 20 points six times.
It's hard to argue that Pittsburgh wouldn't have an even better record with an established QB. If the Steelers continue to overcome below-average QB play, then they should be all in on finding a new signal caller to lead them to the promised land.
Whether the Steelers have to trade for or sign Pickett's replacement this offseason, it should be a top priority. With that being said, here are three QBs that could get Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl next season:
Some Kenny Pickett replacements the Steelers should consider
3. Sign Kirk Cousins
Almost every contending team with a question mark at the QB position will be in on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes. Before going down with a torn Achilles in Week 8, the 35-year-old QB was playing an MVP level.
In his eight games with the Minnesota Vikings this season, Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, along with 18 passing touchdowns. Pickett has played nine games so far this season and only has 1,616 passing yards.
Cousins thrived with Justin Jefferson as his top receiver in Minnesota. The Steelers have a similar weapon, as George Pickens is one of the most skilled receivers in football.
With how Pittsburgh has looked this season, it's not wild to think they can compete for a Super Bowl in the upcoming years. With Pickett under center though, it could hold the Steelers back from winning the big games.
Cousins has accomplished a lot in the NFL, but he's never reached a Super Bowl. He's still hungry to get there though, and the Steelers could be the perfect fit for the veteran QB to do so.