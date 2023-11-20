4 Steelers who should be benched or fired for losing to Watson-less Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive woes continued on Sunday against the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. This time, there's hell to pay.
By Mark Powell
Matt Canada has cemented his firing after the Steelers season
Matt Canada isn't alone in his wrongdoing with the Steelers offense. However, he is the one running the show, so he's unlikely to survive heading into 2024. Tomlin has remained loyal to Canada, insisting that the on-field product will improve as the season goes along. We're heading into Week 12, and Pittsburgh has been out-gained in every game but one -- and that one was this 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns without their starting quarterback.
Canada seems to have figured out the rushing scheme, which is an improvement. However, he refused to give Jaylen Warren consistent carries after his game-breaking 70-plus yard rushing touchdown. Najee Harris remains the lead back despite Warren proving himself time and time again.
The passing game, of course, is abysmal and arguably the worst in the NFL. The Browns offense looked more explosive on Sunday behind third-string rookie passer Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Pickett has taken a step back in his second season at the helm with Canada. That was not supposed to happen.
Pickett receives plenty of blame alongside Canada, but ultimately the offensive coordinator's future was tied to the Pitt product's development. Pickett's failure is Canada's failure, for better or worse.