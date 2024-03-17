4 former Steelers fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
1. CB Steven Nelson is the veteran CB2 the Steelers need
The former Oregon State product spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with Andy Reid’s Chiefs. Cornerback Steven Nelson was a third-round pick by the franchise in 2015. He didn’t make much of an impact as a rookie, but played and started in 15 games in 2016. He finished fourth on the squad with 64 defensive stops. While Nelson failed to pick off a pass, he was second on the team behind Marcus Peters (20) in passes defensed (16).
After being limited to nine contests a year later, Nelson enjoyed a career-year in 2018. He played and started all 16 games, finishing with 68 stops while leading the Chiefs in interceptions (4) and passes defensed (15). Unfortunately, he was part of a Kansas City defense that was porous overall, to say the least.
He joined the Steelers in 2019, signing a three-year, $25.5 million deal (via Spotrac). He played two years with the club, but was cut loose by the team in a salary-cap related move that did not go over well with the veteran defender.
Nelson played for the Eagles in 2021 and spent these past two seasons with the Texans. It’s interesting to note that he’s played nine NFL seasons and been a member of seven playoff teams. What would be even more interesting if that the steady pro had any interest in returning to a franchise that he felt did him wrong?