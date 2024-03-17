Fansided

4 former Steelers fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024

By Russell S. Baxter

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell from last January. XXX
2. OLB Bud Dupree could be a sack artist in Pittsburgh once again

When you think of the Black and Gold, defense is a huge part of the franchise’s legacy. Lately, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been incredibly prolific at chasing down opposing quarterbacks. Unfortunately, it hasn’t meant much come the playoffs. That’s a totally difference subject for another time.

In 2017, the Steelers used the 30th overall pick on University of Wisconsin edge rusher T.J. Watt. That season began a streak of five straight years in which Mike Tomlin’s team either led or tied for the league lead in sacks. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, a first-round pick in 2015, was around for the first four years of the streak. In 2019, he racked up a career-best 11.5 sacks. A year later, he followed that up with eight QB traps – the second-best total of his career – in 11 games before going down with a knee injury.

Dupree spent two seasons with the Titans, and joined the Falcons in 2023. He joined a solid year, playing and starting in 16 games and tying Calais Campbell for the team lead with 6.5 sacks.

Yes, the Steelers have Watt and Alex Highsmith. Nick Herbig was a promising rookie in 2023. Last season, Markus Golden joined the team in free agency but under a one-year deal. Is it possible Dupree returns to the Steel City?

