4 former Steelers fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
2. OLB Bud Dupree could be a sack artist in Pittsburgh once again
When you think of the Black and Gold, defense is a huge part of the franchise’s legacy. Lately, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been incredibly prolific at chasing down opposing quarterbacks. Unfortunately, it hasn’t meant much come the playoffs. That’s a totally difference subject for another time.
In 2017, the Steelers used the 30th overall pick on University of Wisconsin edge rusher T.J. Watt. That season began a streak of five straight years in which Mike Tomlin’s team either led or tied for the league lead in sacks. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, a first-round pick in 2015, was around for the first four years of the streak. In 2019, he racked up a career-best 11.5 sacks. A year later, he followed that up with eight QB traps – the second-best total of his career – in 11 games before going down with a knee injury.
Dupree spent two seasons with the Titans, and joined the Falcons in 2023. He joined a solid year, playing and starting in 16 games and tying Calais Campbell for the team lead with 6.5 sacks.
Yes, the Steelers have Watt and Alex Highsmith. Nick Herbig was a promising rookie in 2023. Last season, Markus Golden joined the team in free agency but under a one-year deal. Is it possible Dupree returns to the Steel City?