4 former Steelers fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
3. C J.C. Hassenauer could fill an important need for Steelers
For roughly 50 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have basically had a star player at the pivot. Ray Mansfield was a solid performer for more than a decade and was the starter for Super Bowls IX and X. In 1974, the team drafted Mike Webster in the fifth round and he went on to a Hall of Fame career, as did his successor Dermontti Dawson. The club used a first-round pick in 2010 on Maurkice Pouncey. The nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro will be Pro Football Hall of Fame eligible for the Class of 2026.
However, center has been a problem since Pouncey retired. Kendrick Green started the first 15 games in 2021. The Steelers added free-agent Mason Cole (Vikings) in 2022. He started every game for the club the past two seasons, including the playoff loss at Buffalo, but was released by the team in late February.
Former undrafted free agent C J. Hassenauer spent three seasons with the Steelers from 2020-22. He appeared in 45 regular-season games and made a combined seven starts. He also played in two postseason games, and his last actual start for Mike Tomlin’s club came in the 2021 wild card loss at Kansas City. He signed with the Giants in 2023, but missed the season due to injury. Could the Steelers bring him back this summer?