4 former Steelers fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
While the games we enjoy are certainly all about 'what have you done for me lately,' nostalgia plays a big part in people’s interest in the National Football League and sports in general.
Let’s not get carried away with the bringing back former players thing. There’s no mention of Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward or James Harrison. We’re not talking Terry Bradshaw, Lynn Swann, “Mean” Joe Greene, and Jack Lambert.
By the way, fan favorite is totally subjective. Regardless, the following four players are currently available, even though the first performer has not played a down in the league the past two seasons.
4. RB Le’Veon Bell wasn't a fan favorite, but he'd help the Steelers
This is indeed a long shot but it is certainly worth mentioning for various reasons. Back in 2013, the Steelers used a second-round draft choice on Michigan State University running back Le’Veon Bell.
The versatile performer had a running style all his own. He was highly productive as a pass catcher, and there were who felt the former Spartan could have lined up at wide receiver.
In his five seasons with the Black and Gold, Bell amassed 7,996 total yards from scrimmage and 42 TDs in 62 regular-season contests. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He sat out the 2018 season and it was off to the Jets a year later, and eventually stints with the Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers.
Bell hasn't played since 2021. He appeared somewhat excited when it was announced that the Steelers had obtained veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. Is a comeback realistic?