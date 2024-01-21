4 more Steelers not named Mike Tomlin who won't be back in 2024
The Steelers are keeping Mike Tomlin around for another season. Which players might leave Pittsburgh behind in 2024?
By Mark Powell
2. Mason Cole is a problem on Pittsburgh's offensive line
No NFL team is more accustomed to bad snaps than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mason Cole is serviceable at center but he's not remotely good enough. Cole is due a roster bonus in March and thus could be cut fairly early this offseason. His contract only runs through 2024, and is not fully guaranteed.
Steelers Depot makes the argument that cutting Cole may be a little premature, as the list of available free-agent centers is not extensive. Replacing Cole could be a problem in the short term. However, Pittsburgh needs to address a position they've avoid since Maurkice Pouncey retired.
If Cole enters training camp as the starting center, then the Steelers have failed to address their offensive line issues. He is the weak link. The issue remains the lack of depth at the position, which the Steelers need to address in free agency and via the NFL Draft.
I have a hard time believing Pittsburgh will sign a top-tier quarterback this offseason, as they seem committed to Kenny Pickett, for better or worse. With that in mind, spending some money on the offensive line makes even more sense. Don't blow this, Pittsburgh.