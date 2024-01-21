4 more Steelers not named Mike Tomlin who won't be back in 2024
The Steelers are keeping Mike Tomlin around for another season. Which players might leave Pittsburgh behind in 2024?
By Mark Powell
1. It's boring, but the Steelers need a new punter
The Steelers wasted a draft pick on Pressley Harvin a few years back, and that is one they will not get back. With Tomlin returning in 2024, Steelers fans can take his words seriously, as he rarely takes shots at his own players. Tomlin was not happy with Harvin after this season, and even said as much at his most recent press conference.
"You know, I'll acknowledge that Pressley was not consistent enough, particularly down the stretch," Tomlin said.
That should be enough of a sign to suggest Harvin is on his way out the door. Harvin averaged just 38.5 yards per punt in the Steelers postseason loss against Buffalo. While the conditions were far from ideal for any sort of special teams play, Harvin simply has to be better than that. He's arguably the worst punter in the NFL, as he ranked 32nd out of 33 eligible punters in yards per punt in 2023. Frankly it's surprising Tomlin and the Steelers didn't pull the plug on this experiment earlier.
Harvin has one heck of a leg, but his punting motion -- in which he drops the ball straight down onto his foot -- does not help his case in bad weather. Reminder: Harvin plays in Pittsburgh. This is something former Steelers punter Josh Miller pointed out prior to the Bills game.
After a bad performance on such a big stage, the Steelers have an out if they want it.