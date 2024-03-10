4 teams that need to go all-out for Christian Wilkins with Chris Jones off market
The Kansas City Chiefs have made Chris Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Here are four teams that should give free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins a lucrative contract.
By Scott Rogust
2. Minnesota Vikings
We stay in the NFC North division. and list another team that should make a serious run at Christian WIlkins. However, this team has a link to Wilkins. We are speaking about the Minnesota Vikings.
After the 2022 season, the Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after an embarrassing Wild Card Round loss to the New York Giants. Coming in to replace him was Brian Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach. Flores earned his first head coaching gig from Miami in 2019, and the very first draft pick that Flores made was, you guessed it, Wilkins.
Flores was brought into Minnesota by head coach Kevin O'Connell to fix a defense that had trouble stopping opposing offenses. In 2023, the Vikings allowed 333.2 yards of offense (16th-fewest in the NFL) and 21.3 points per game (14th-fewest in NFL).
Minnesota's defensive line is set to see edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Johnathan Bullard leave via free agency. While the team does have Dean Lowry and Harrison Phillips as their starting defensive tackles, Wilkins easily surpasses either of them.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Vikings are expected to have "strong and mutual interest" in Wilkins. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) says "the Brian Flores connection in Minnesota is one to watch."
The Vikings are already listed in reports as contenders to sign Wilkins. With $40.9 million in cap space to work with as of this writing, they should get a deal done.