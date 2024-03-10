4 teams that need to go all-out for Christian Wilkins with Chris Jones off market
The Kansas City Chiefs have made Chris Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Here are four teams that should give free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins a lucrative contract.
By Scott Rogust
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were two quarters away from reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. But their 24-7 lead disappeared in the first half disappeared, and the San Francisco 49ers came back to win 34-31. It was a brutal way for the Lions' season to end, as there were so many bright spots throughout the 2023 season that showed that they were finally turning things around. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreaking fashion
While that may be the case, the Lions have the chance to build a super team if they so choose. With the 2024 league year approaching on Wednesday, March 13, the Lions have $53.3 million in cap space at their disposal. They could provide more pass-catchers for quarterback Jared Goff. Or, they could give defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn someone who can disrupt the interior of the opposing offensive line.
Detroit's starting defensive tackles entering the new league year are Tyson Alualu and Alim McNeil. Detroit's defense as a whole thrived in stopping the run, allowing just 88.8 rushing yards per game, which was the second-fewest in the NFL. That''s not bad. Now, imagine adding Christian Wilkins to it.
Not to mention, the Lions could add Wilkins to pair next to star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who recorded 79 quarterback hurries, 28 quarterback hits, and 14 sacks in 20 games played.
If the Lions want to help put themselves over the edge as the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, then they must make a move for a player the caliber of Wilkins.