4 teams that should regret not signing Corey Seager when they had the chance
Corey Seager was available to the highest bidder back in 2021, but the Texas Rangers won out. These teams cannot be thrilled watching the 2023 World Series.
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Tigers should regret not signing Corey Seager
The Detroit Tigers signed Javy Baez the same offseason Corey Seager was a free agent. Baez has since become a scapegoat of sorts in the motor city, while Seager continues to thrive and turn the Rangers into a perennial World Series contender.
Baez was such a bad signing, in fact, that the Tigers couldn't find a trade partner for him if they tried thanks to his contract. Javy's struggles after his half-season of success in New York are well documented.
Seager was out of the Tigers price range at the time, which falls directly on ownership. Now with a group of players perhaps rounding into form, new GM Scott Harris has a lot of tough questions to answer as to the future of this club. Seager would have helped matters in the post-Miguel Cabrera team development.