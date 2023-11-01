4 teams that should regret not signing Corey Seager when they had the chance
Corey Seager was available to the highest bidder back in 2021, but the Texas Rangers won out. These teams cannot be thrilled watching the 2023 World Series.
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox should have signed Corey Seager
The Red Sox opted to sign Trevor Story instead of Corey Seager in the 2021 offseason. At the time, Xander Bogaerts manned the shortstop position, but he has since taken his talents to the San Diego Padres.
Signing Story and moving him to second base was supposed to provide a long-term position for Bogaerts. Instead, Chaim Bloom failed to lock down one of the Red Sox's best homegrown talents. Bogaert's departure played a major role in Bloom's eventual dismissal. It was the wrong call.
Signing Seager as Bogaerts insurance would have made far more sense than Story, who at the time faced questions as to whether he could hit consistently outside of Coors Field, or if he could transition to a new position.