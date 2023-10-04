4 Toronto Blue Jays who won't be back after AL Wild Card collapse
The Toronto Blue Jays lost their AL Wild Card series to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Suddenly, the Jays must stare a complicated offseason head-on.
By Mark Powell
Blue Jays who won't be back: Hyun-Jin Ryu
Re-signing a player like Hyun-Jin Ryu remains a possibility given the uncertainty involving players like Alek Manoah. However, Ryu has pitched in just 16 games the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He is a giant question mark heading into free agency despite some moderate success in five starts this season.
If Ryu's asking price remains high -- he previously signed a four-year, $80 million deal in Toronto -- then the Jays would be smart to let him walk elsewhere and use that money to sign a more reliable starting pitcher. That is not a shot at Ryu, as he is very solid when healthy. As MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan noted, it seems unlikely that Ryu will receive a contract close to the $20 million per year he's earning now.
"Now 36, Ryu isn’t going to get a deal like the four-year, $80 million contract he signed the last time he reached free agency. However, if he keeps rolling like this he could put himself in line for a lucrative multiyear pact, which seemed unlikely a month ago."
Age and injury status will ultimately play a role in the Blue Jays choice. If we've learned anything about this group, they need players they can rely on in tough spots. Ryu is rather unpredictable thanks to injury, which could be his undoing unless his price comes down significantly.