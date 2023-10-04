4 Toronto Blue Jays who won't be back after AL Wild Card collapse
The Toronto Blue Jays lost their AL Wild Card series to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Suddenly, the Jays must stare a complicated offseason head-on.
By Mark Powell
Blue Jays who won't be back: Jordan Hicks
Toronto acquired Jordan Hicks at the trade deadline this past season as a rental reliever. Hicks has been solid for the Blue Jays, with 12 saves and a 3.29 ERA to match. However, Hicks will be one of the top relief pitchers on the open market this offseason, and Toronto will have to pay up to retain his services. Previously, Hicks wouldn't rule out a return to St. Louis and the interest appears to be mutual.
Hicks and the Cardinals tried to reach an extension prior to the trade deadline, but when talks fell through, he was traded to Toronto. If St. Louis won't given Hicks what he wants, then perhaps the Jays will. He certainly proved he can handle the workload.
This is Hicks first major opportunity to receive a big payday. The Blue Jays are expected to be active via free agency and on the trade market, it would be easy for a player like the flamethrower to fall through the cracks, especially with top talent like Josh Hader potentially available at his position.