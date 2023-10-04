4 Toronto Blue Jays who won't be back after AL Wild Card collapse
The Toronto Blue Jays lost their AL Wild Card series to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Suddenly, the Jays must stare a complicated offseason head-on.
By Mark Powell
Blue Jays who won't be back: Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman would be open to a Blue Jays return in free agency, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale, but by no means is it certain. Spotrac estimates that Chapman will earned near $20 million per season wherever he goes, and the lack of postseason success this season could persuade him to leave Toronto.
Chapman has hit just .240 in 2023 with 17 home runs thanks in large part to injuries. For that asking price, the Blue Jays can do far more. Chapman is just a year removed from a far superior 2022 season, so much of the Jays interest depends upon which version of their star third baseman they believe they'd be getting.
"(The Blue Jays) really care about their players, and there's nothing that they wouldn't do for you," the pending free agent said Tuesday.
Chapman, now 30, has a .234/.327/.429 slash line with 44 home runs and 130 RBIs in 295 games for Toronto. When healthy, he can provide a power bat from the right side in just about any lineup. Injuries have been an issue, though, and it's tough to see Chapman staying with the Jays long-term.