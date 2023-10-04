4 Toronto Blue Jays who won't be back after AL Wild Card collapse
The Toronto Blue Jays lost their AL Wild Card series to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Suddenly, the Jays must stare a complicated offseason head-on.
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays lost their AL Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, beginning what is sure to be a tumultuous offseason north of the border. The Jays are what MLB insider Ken Rosenthal likes to refer to as paper champions for a reason, as they have an incredible roster but in the grand scheme of things always find a way to fall short of expectations.
While Toronto did make the postseason as an AL Wild Card team this year, they ultimately fell short of a division crown, and were surpassed by the Rays and Orioles. Baltimore looks to have a younger and brighter future, while the AL East basement should be as tough as ever with the Red Sox and Yankees looking to improve for 2024.
With that being said, it's fair to expect the Jays roster to look much, much different next season. Ross Atkins has a lot on his plate as he hopes to rebuild this group from scratch.
Blue Jays who won't be back: Manager John Schneider
Perhaps I'm jumping the gun here -- Schneider very well could have been on his way out had the Blue Jays missed the playoffs -- but if a team consistently falls short of expectations, they need a radical change. Why shouldn't that start with the manager?
Yes, Schneider was able to lead this team to the postseason, but there is plenty of talent on the roster. Once Toronto got to the playoffs, they looked borderline inept with runners in scoring position and his choice to pull Jose Berrios in Game 2 ultimately cost the Blue Jays the series.
Schneider is a productive major-league manager, but at some point the Jays need more. He's failed to make much noise in the playoffs with a stacked roster at his disposal.