Former Blue Jays All-Star blasts John Schneider for Jose Berrios decision
Blue Jays fans were not happy with the decision to remove Jose Berrios in Game 2 against the Twins. "Fire John Schneider" tweets incoming.
By Kristen Wong
Blue Jays fans are looking for somebody to fight after manager John Schneider made an arguably fireable offense. On Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL wild card series against the Minnesota Twins, Schneider removed starting pitcher Jose Berrios in the fourth inning.
Berrios was pulled after only 47 pitches and hadn't given up a run at that point. He allowed three hits and a walk and recorded five total strikeouts. As Blue Jays fans marveled at Berrios' efficient form, their happiness turned to horror when they saw what was unfolding.
Berrios was replaced by southpaw Yusei Kusuchi during the fourth inning. The main reasoning behind the change was that three of the next four Twins batters were lefties. For Blue Jays fans, the analytics in that reasoning just didn't fly.
Kusuchi would immediately give up a single, a walk, and a run to put the Blue Jays in a hole in a must-win game.
Toronto fans directed their boiling fury and frustration about Berrios' early exit at Schneider. After a cowardly move like that, he had it coming.
Former Blue Jays All-Star Ricky Romero was one of the first to lash out at Schneider and Co., but he certainly wasn't the last.
Blue Jays fans slam heads on tables after John Schneider yanks Jose Berrios in Game 2
In his decision to pull Berrios, Schneider listened to the analytics experts: this year, Berrios has held left-handed hitters to a .261 average and 16 home runs. Kikuchi held lefties to a .214 average and six home runs. The math makes sense.
The Blue Jays are currently down 2-0 to the Twins at the bottom of the fifth. If Toronto ends up losing this game and crashing out of the playoffs, Schneider had better buy a new pair of pants to cover his behind.