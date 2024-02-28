4 Vikings QB targets to make good on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's promise to Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings want to pay Justin Jefferson like one of the best non-QBs in football. To justify that investment, there needs to be a solid plan at QB.
Few teams face a more pivotal offseason than the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins is a free agent, reportedly looking for more guaranteed money than the Vikings are comfortable paying. On defense, Danielle Hunter is free to walk. The Vikings could lose their most important weapon on both sides of the football in one fell swoop.
To make matters worse, Justin Jefferson's future is hanging in the balance, too. The All-Pro wideout is due $19.7 million in 2024, the final year of his contract. Both sides have engaged in extension talks, but no discernible progress has been made.
That said, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wants to clear the air. He doesn't plan on letting Jefferson walk. In fact, he wants to make Jefferson one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the entire NFL, per the Star Tribune.
"We'll continue to have those dialogues. I promised [Jefferson and his agent] and will continue to promise them that I will not talk about our negotiations. I think that should be done with integrity. So, a lot of the stuff I hear is completely false. I can't get up here and say what's not true and not false because that's not how I promised to do this job. But I can tell you we're excited to have him and excited to continue those conversations because he's somebody we want around for a long time."
While the Vikings plan to keep Jefferson's extension talks on the down low, it's abundantly clear that Minnesota wants the former first-round pick onboard for the long haul. Jefferson eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards again last season, despite only appearing in 10 games. He has now accomplished that feat in all four of his NFL seasons. Jefferson has 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns since entering the league in 2020.
He is, without doubt, one of the best receivers in the sport. Maybe the best. The Vikings' promise to pay Jefferson, however, also suggests a general promise to compete. There's no reason for the Vikings to break the bank for Jefferson if the plan is to install an unseasoned quarterback.
That said, here are a few QBs who actually live up to Adofo-Mensah's strong words.
4. Vikings can trade up for North Carolina's Drake Maye
There's a chance the Chicago Bears are open for business regarding the No. 1 overall pick, but it's hard to imagine Chicago trading the top pick to a division rival. More reasonable is a trade up to No. 3, where the New England Patriots could be angling for a veteran QB to lead their historic franchise out of the dark age of Mac Jones.
If the Vikings can saddle New England with enough future picks to justify a trade, Drake Maye feels like an exception to the idea that a rookie quarterback would not befit Jefferson's incoming mega-deal. There is never a 100 percent guarantee with rookie quarterbacks, but Maye boasts all the qualities Kevin O'Connell could want in a franchise QB. We are talking about a coach whose best years coincided with Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins. A tall, athletic pocket passer is the textbook choice.
A third-year sophomore out of North Carolina, Maye completed 63.3 percent of his passes last season for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 12 games. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he's comfortable standing in the pocket and delivering every pass in the book. Maye's arm strength indicates Pro Bowl upside and his penchant for explosive plays would fit nicely in an offense built around Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson.
Maye experienced his share of turnover woes in college and there is concern about his tendency to force the issue. He will need to listen to coaches and improve his decision-making, same as just about every rookie QB. But, Maye might have the best pure arm on the board. He makes dangerous throws, but his accuracy is razor-sharp and his boldness is well suited to the Vikings' offense — especially if Minnesota can channel it more effectively than the Tar Heels.