4 Vikings QB targets to make good on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's promise to Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings want to pay Justin Jefferson like one of the best non-QBs in football. To justify that investment, there needs to be a solid plan at QB.
3. Vikings can buy low on Russell Wilson
Look, man. Russell Wilson deserves more respect. He's a bit corny at times, sure. Maybe the off-field persona is laid on a little thick. But we are talking about a nine-time Pro Bowl QB, a Super Bowl champ. Wilson spent a decade under Pete Carroll in Seattle, leading a perennial winner with unmistakable poise and proficiency.
How we arrived at this point, where Wilson is written off as a joke and labeled as "soft" is beyond me. But, the Vikings can take advantage of what will be a tepid free-agent market for the 35-year-old. Wilson actually produced well for the Denver Broncos last season — 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions — but an antagonistic coach and poorly-constructed roster sank the Broncos too deep for Wilson to dig them back out.
Let's be clear. Wilson is no longer a Pro Bowl QB, but is he a passable everyday starter on a postseason hopeful? Of course. Yes. He was last season at least, when the Broncos went 5-0 from Week 7 to Week 12, including wins over Kansas City, Minnesota, and Buffalo. The Vikings just need a smart QB that can safely deliver the ball to Jefferson. Wilson doesn't commit a bunch of silly turnovers. His athleticism is on the decline, which is a concern for any 5-foot-11 QB, but Wilson's football I.Q. and game management skills are still reliable.
The Vikings probably want a more ambitious playmaker under center, but Wilson commands the respect of a locker room and he would, presumably, command the respect of Jefferson. That is more than half the battle. Keeping Jefferson happy is about optics and perception as much as it is about on-field production. So long as Wilson doesn't face-plant, he would serve as a perfectly suitable bridge QB while the Vikings consider their long-term options.