3 weapons Arizona Cardinals can add to capitalize on Kyler Murray resurgence
Kyler Murray appears to be back to his old self, but if the Cardinals want to capitalize on him, they will need to give him weapons this offseason.
By Jack Posey
3. Tee Higgins via trade
Look, I know what you’re saying. And trust me, I know. I know it seems like the Bengals are about to place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins. But what if I told you a trade could help both teams? My mock trade is the Cardinals getting Tee Higgins and the Bengals getting a first-round pick (No. 27).
The more you think about it, the more this trade makes sense for all parties involved. The Cardinals get a receiver they can sign to a long-term extension. Higgins finally gets to shine as a No. 1 wide receiver.
This makes sense for the Bengals because they will get to save money they would spend on Higgins and add a younger, cheaper contributor to their team. This also makes sense because the Ja’Marr Chase extension is looming. The Bengals will need every penny to keep him in Cincinnati.
Tee Higgins had the worst year of his career in 2023, posting 656 yards and five touchdowns as he dealt with injuries. Before that, in his first three years, he put up a combined 3,028 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Cardinals will have to act quickly if they want Higgins, it seems as if Cincinnati will be quick to tag Higgins.