3 weapons Arizona Cardinals can add to capitalize on Kyler Murray resurgence
Kyler Murray appears to be back to his old self, but if the Cardinals want to capitalize on him, they will need to give him weapons this offseason.
By Jack Posey
2. Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze in the draft
One person definitely on the Cardinals draft board is Marvin Harrison Jr. He might be the most talented player in the upcoming draft. And he might slide to them at No. 4 with three quarterback-needy teams in front of them.
You probably heard it all year, but Harrison was the best player in college football. Coaches rave about his maturity. Like Evans, Harrison is tall and possesses a unique blend of speed and route-running ability. His strong hands allowed him to catch 67 balls for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this past year at Ohio State.
If the Cardinals cannot select Harrison, they should be on the lookout for Washington’s Rome Odunze. Odunze was the leader of a Washington receiver group that was a big part in helping the Huskies reach the national title game.
Watching Odunze, what immediately stands out is his speed and how effortlessly it looks for him to reach top speed. One might assume he is light, but he stands at 6-foot-3 (an inch shorter than Harrison) and 215 pounds (10 pounds heavier than Harrison)! Odunze hauled in 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns this past year.
There is another option for the Cardinals to add a receiving threat, though.