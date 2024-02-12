2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
Super Bowl LVIII has come and gone with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies and joining a dynastic group in NFL history. For the San Francisco 49ers, it was obviously immense heartbreak.
For 30 other teams, though, it’s already been the offseason. Now that number is up to 32 and it’s more than high time to turn our attention toward the offseason, the 2024 NFL Draft in particular. The draft order is set and it's high time to get a new crop of rookies into the league... or at least close to high time.
Of course, there's a lot that has to happen in the offseason, between free agency, trades, and the like. But it's time we really go head-first into the NFL mock draft escapades with the Super Bowl now behind us.
As we embark on the post-Super Bowl part of the calendar, though, let’s dive into how this year’s draft could play out. We’re projecting the first three rounds, all 100 picks, with no trades just yet in this post-Super Bowl 2024 NFL mock draft.
2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl 3-round projection: Round 1
1. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
When it comes to the Chicago Bears at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, they are the needle-movers in this year’s proceedings. There are two options, both with merit, before Ryan Poles and Co.: Draft Caleb Williams or a quarterback of their choosing No. 1 overall and trade Justin Fields, or keep Fields and trade the No. 1 overall selection for a massive haul, be it to teams like the Giants, Falcons, or even the Commanders.
Despite some recent buzz that other teams (like the Commanders after hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator) could be eyeing a move up to the No. 1 overall pick, my belief is still that the Bears are going to hit the hard reset, draft Williams and find a trade partner for Fields.
Where Fields is dealt could go a long way in determining some of the other first-round picks in this year’s draft, but at the end of the day, the Bears will restart the QB clock with a stronger infrastructure than Fields arguably ever had.
For as much promise as Fields still has, though, Williams is a superior prospect with superior tools as a passer and plus athleticism as a dynamic scrambler, creator and runner as well. There are certainly some improvisational crutches and habits he developed with the Trojans that will need to be ironed out but Williams appears poised to be the next big thing at quarterback.
Landing that on a fresh rookie contract is too good for the Bears to pass up, especially with extra draft compensation eventually coming for Fields.
