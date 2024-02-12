7 Kansas City Chiefs who won't be back in 2024 after Super Bowl 58
2024 looks to be year of transition for the Kansas City Chiefs as several key players probably have played their last game for the team.
By Joel Wagler
Every offseason, teams across the NFL have to make tough personnel decisions. Players who have been an integral part of their team inevitably move on each year. Kansas City just won its third Super Bowl in six years. While the Chiefs are the first back-to-back champions since the mid-2000's Patriots, there's still plenty of turnover to come.
Sometimes it is about performance and other times are due to financial reasons. No team can keep all their players, even fan favorites or key contributors. The Kansas City Chiefs have been very successful over the past six years and those team successes are due to numerous players performing at a high level.
That high level of success and performance deserves a reward in the form of bigger contracts and teams just can't pay everyone. The Chiefs are at that juncture this offseason with a lot of key players.
Key players who have most likely played their last game for the Kansas City Chiefs
Drue Tranquill, Linebacker
The Chiefs plucked Tranquill from the free agent pool last offseason at a bargain basement price, paying him just $2.94 million. He's been terrific for Kansas City. He played in all 16 games, and started eight while covering for injuries.
He compiled 78 total tackles, seven for loss, and four and a half sacks. He was effective sideline to sideline in pursuit of the ball and was a terrific blitzer.
In truth, he shouldn't have been available for what he signed for, and now with two straight successful seasons behind him, he will surely be offered a bigger deal this offseason. If Kansas City can sign him again for $3 million, or even a little higher, they should but that doesn't seem likely.