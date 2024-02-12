Updated NFL Draft order after the Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champs
The Kansas City Chiefs are officially back-to-back Super Bowl champs. Here is the updated 2024 NFL Draft order.
The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions for the second straight season. Super Bowl LVIII ended in epic fashion, with Patrick Mahomes locating Mecole Hardman in the end zone for a walk-off touchdown in overtime. The final score was 25-22, with the San Francisco 49ers failing to avenge their SB loss to Kansas City four years earlier.
Patrick Mahomes is now a three-time Super Bowl MVP. Andy Reid further cements his legacy as an all-time great coach. He called a brilliant game in concert with OC Matt Nagy. Travis Kelce was silent in the first half, but he finished the game with nine catches for 93 crucial yards.
With the win, Kansas City secures the unique opportunity to three-peat and make NFL history next season. Also, the Chiefs secure the last pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. We aren't far from the draft, which will start on April 25. Now the offseason begins in full as the NFL fandom looks toward what's next.
Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Chiefs beat 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
The latest NFL Draft order is delivered courtesy of Tankathon.
1. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans (via Browns)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)
28. Buffalo BillS
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City faithful probably aren't thinking about the NFL Draft right now. The Chiefs want to retain their key free agents and mount another Super Bowl campaign. That said, we know rookies can impact winning sooner than expected. Take a look across the sideline at Brock Purdy, who went from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Championship starter in year one. Then, a Super Bowl in year two.
Rookie Rashee Rice was the Chiefs' most reliable receiver down the stretch. The Chiefs still need help in the WR room — this is a prime opportunity to affordably address that concern.
Elsewhere, the Niners will face a long road to redemption in a talented NFC. The Chicago Bears at No. 1 face with most difficult decision of any team: trade their franchise QB and build around Caleb Williams, or invest further in the Justin Fields experiment.
We can expect more movement as we get closer to the draft (and especially on draft night) but this is the official order as of the conclusion of Super Bowl Sunday.