Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route 2024: Date, time, and more
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again!
Patrick Mahomes and Co. were not perfect by any means throughout the year. Nor were they even perfect in the Super Bowl. In fact, the San Francisco 49ers were dominant to start off the game, completely stifling the Andy Reid offense and moving the ball well. They would've had a big lead if not for a turnover from Christian McCaffrey on the opening drive.
The momentum shifted, though. The Chiefs caught a big break on a muffed punt that gave Kansas City their first lead of the game. That led to a back-and-forth second half, which wasn't enough. It was the second overtime game in Super Bowl history. But after the Niners settled for a field goal, it was the ball in Mahomes' hand with the game on the line. You already know he didn't let the Lombardi Trophy slip away, finding Mecole Hardman to cap off a 75-yard drive with the game-winning TD.
That's now three Super Bowl wins for Mahomes since he took over at QB for the Chiefs, putting him in rare air. Even if they've been here before, though, the Chiefs are going to celebrate this one like no other, and that means a Super Bowl parade is coming to Kansas City. But when is it and where will it be going? We've got you covered.
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade date, time, and route
As announced by the Kansas City Sports Commission, the Chiefs Super Bowl parade will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14 with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. CT/local time.
We don't yet know details of the route, though it is sure to be similar to last year's. However, it's an awesome Valentine's Day treat for Chiefs fans. It should be quite the party in the city on Wednesday and, even if you can't make it to attend, there will be coverage on local FOX news stations and national sports networks as well.