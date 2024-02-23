5 Baltimore Ravens impending free agents who need to be brought back
1. LB Patrick Queen
He’s has emerged as one of the consistent inside linebackers in the league. Like defensive teammates Kyle Hamilton and Justin Madubuike, Patrick Queen was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2023.
You could possibly flip-flop Queen and Madubuike as the Ravens’ top two priorities in terms of retaining potential unrestricted free agents. The nod here goes to the latter, who hasn’t missed a game since GM Eric DeCosta made him the 28th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU product led Baltimore in tackles in each of his first three seasons with the club. He was second to Roquan Smith in 2023 with a career-best 133 stops.
Over his career, the versatile Queen has accumulated 13.5 sacks, four interceptions, six fumble recoveries (1 touchdown return), five forced fumbles and 15 passes defensed. His consistent production can’t be overlooked and the fact that he has played n every game since his arrival in 2020 is a major plus as well.
Now paired with Smith, who earned All-Pro honors in 2023, the Ravens arguably have the best 1-2 punch in the league at inside linebacker. The Ravens have other key defenders that could hit the free-agent market next month, but Queen is a top priority.