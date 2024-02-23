5 Baltimore Ravens impending free agents who need to be brought back
2. DT Justin Madubuike
The fourth-year pro really came into his own this season and helped Mike Macdonald’s defensive unit lead the league with 60 sacks, tying the franchise record back in 2006. Along with interior presence Justin Madubuike. There were also a pair of familiar NFL faces among the team leaders in this category in Jadeveon Clowney (9.5) and Kyle Van Noy (9.0). Both were in their first seasons with the team and both can hit the open market next month.
Madubuike finished with an impressive 13.0 sacks. He also totaled a team-high 33 quarterback hits, and finished sixth on the club with 56 tackles. The 2020 third-round pick from Texas A&M was named to his first Pro Bowl.
The emerging defender has positioned himself for a big second contract. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic ponders the Ravens’ dilemma.
“The projected franchise tag cost for interior defensive linemen is $20.9 million. Having to fit that number into their salary cap would make it hard for the Ravens to make other meaningful roster additions this offseason without some notable subtractions. That’s the bind Baltimore finds itself in and why hammering out a long-term agreement, with a more team-friendly 2024 salary-cap number, should be General Manager Eric DeCosta's priority until March 5.”
Friday’s news of the cap reaching a record $255.4 million this year certainly helps. In any case, it would be a surprise if Madubuike, who had part of a sack in 13-of-17 games in 2023, went elsewhere.