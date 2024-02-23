5 Baltimore Ravens impending free agents who need to be brought back
3. S Geno Stone
With the start of free agency right around the corner, Patrick Clayborn of NFL Network asked the league’s second-leading interceptor in 2023 where he ultimately wanted to be?
"At the end of the day, Baltimore is always home, but business is business," said ball-hawking safety Geno Stone. “You know that being in this league this long. I've been through it all, especially my rookie year. I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated, you know, who wants me and for me to be a starter, whatever it may be. I just want my value to be there.”
A seventh-round pick from the University of Iowa in 2020, Stone appeared in only two contests. Over the next two seasons, he remained on special team but saw his playing time increase on defense. It all came together in 2023, when he appeared in all 17 games and made 11 starts. He finished fifth on the team with 66 stops, and second in the league with seven interceptions. Stone also ranked third on the club with nine passes defensed.
Baltimore will have a new defensive coordinator, promoting former inside linebackers coach Zac Orr, as Mike Macdonald is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Keeping Stone would be ideal for a team that tied for the NFL lead in takeaways (31) this past season.
Then again, business is business.