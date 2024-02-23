5 Baltimore Ravens impending free agents who need to be brought back
4. RB Gus Edwards
Dating back to 2018, which happens to be the debut season for two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have finished no lower than third in the league in rushing offense. John Harbaugh’s club led the league in this category three times over that span, including this past season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Of course, the Baltimore ground attack is far from just Jackson. You don’t finish as high as they have in the league just being a one-man show (albeit a very talented man). Over the past five seasons, one-time undrafted free agent Gus Edwards has run for 3,769 yards and 26 touchdowns in 69 regular-season contests. He comes off a career campaign in terms of carries (198), yards (810) and rushing touchdowns (13). Of course, it is worth noting that with the team, including playoffs, the five-year pro has caught only 33 passes, none of those for a touchdown.
So, will Edwards return to the team he joined back in 2019? There’s been a lot of speculation regarding the running back depth chart. Keaton Mitchell and 2019 fourth-round pick Justice Hill are under contract for 2024. The Ravens could add a veteran or simply opt for a running back in the draft. Off the best showing of his brief NFL career, keeping Edwards for another season wouldn’t be the worst of moves.