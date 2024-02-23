5 Baltimore Ravens impending free agents who need to be brought back
Everything was going according to plan for John Harbaugh’s team. The Baltimore Ravens finished with the best record in the league (13-4) and owned the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Following an off-week, they disposed of the upstart Houston Texans and held that team without an offensive touchdown. They would host the defending Super Bowl champions for the right to go to Super Bowl LVIII.
The team found out why the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the big game for the fourth time in five years. The league’s second-ranked defense stifled Lamar Jackson and company and handed the Ravens a bitter 17-10 defeat.
General manager Eric DeCosta has built quite the roster in Baltimore. However, this offseason the team has to address re-signing a number of key players – most notably on the defensive side of the ball. However, this list starts with an invaluable performer
5. G Kevin Zeitler
The case was made that (via Nick Faria of SI.com) that this 12-year veteran was the team’s most important pending unrestricted free agent. Guard Kevin Zeitler comes off his first Pro Bowl campaign. He has spent three seasons with the Ravens, this after beginning his career with the rival Bengals and including two-year stints with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
Zeitler is Pro Football Focus’ 15th-ranked guard in terms of offensive grades (71.6). In terms of his position, only Kansas City Chiefs’ standout Joe Thuney (84.5) has a higher grade when it comes to pass-blocking than Zeitler (82.3). Zeitler allowed 19 total pressures, two sacks, and one quarterback hit in 982 total snaps.
It will be interesting to see if DeCosta finds a way to get him to stay.