5 best head coach candidates who didn't get a chance in this hiring cycle
The game of musical chairs has stopped, as these head-coaching candidates went home empty-handed. Here are some of the best NFL head-coaching candidates who did not get one of 32.
By John Buhler
4. Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
While I wouldn't go as far to say he missed out on his big opportunity, but Aaron Glenn was the one candidate who ended up being a finalist for jobs, but never getting one. Although I did not think the Washington Commanders were going to hire the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator over Dan Quinn, Glenn seems to interview well and has his side of the ball in Detroit firing on all cylinders right now.
Unfortunately, I think there are three things that hurt him. They are not what you think, and they are all out of his control. The first is Ben Johnson did not take a job this offseason. He was the best coordinator candidate on the market, and he opted to return to Detroit for one more year. His greatness took away some of the shine that Glenn rightfully deserves, but never seems to get.
The second is that while offensive success seems to carry over year-to-year, defense does not work that way. You have to have a defensive-minded culture running through your organization to pull that off. Detroit favors the offensive side of the ball. Glenn's side of the ball may regress in 2024. The last thing is Dan Campbell. He may be Glenn's best bud, but Campbell's is the most alpha of alpha males.
Keeping Glenn in Detroit long-term would be massive for the Lions, but the man has earned his shot.