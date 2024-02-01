5 best head coach candidates who didn't get a chance in this hiring cycle
The game of musical chairs has stopped, as these head-coaching candidates went home empty-handed. Here are some of the best NFL head-coaching candidates who did not get one of 32.
By John Buhler
3. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick's resume speaks for itself. Six Super Bowls as the architect of the New England Patriots. He transformed them from a forgettable NFL franchise into the Evil Empire with the help of Tom Brady and Robert Kraft, of course. However, Belichick's inherent stubornness helped destroy his greatest creation. Only the Atlanta Falcons seriously considered hiring him, but decided on Raheem Morris.
While there is one outlandish way that Belichick is leading an NFL team next year, which is to replace Andy Reid in Kansas City should he retire, odds are that The Hoodie will have to wait until 2025 to try his best to break Don Shula's all-time wins record. The problem with that is he is clearly not for everyone. Belichick would need to go to a contending, but underperfoming team next offseason.
The two best candidates to land him would have to be either the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles. Those are two very difficult jobs, but are ones that a humbled Belichick could return to Super Bowl glory. Admittedly, I don't feel bad for him not getting a job because he is in his early 70s and has lived a football life. Most of us don't get to decided when our dream job ends for us either. Bless up!
Belichick may be tied to every job imaginable next year, but there are better candidates to be had.