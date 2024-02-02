5 biggest snubs from 2024 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star reserves are in, and naturally, there are a few glaring omissions.
4. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are another sub-.500 team, which will lead to natural disrespect in the All-Star voting process. It's difficult to truly disagree with the thought process that lands Karl-Anthony Towns — the second or third-best player on the No. 1 seed — in the game, but by that same token, Alperen Sengun has been flat-out better individually. He has more responsibilities, sure, but that's part of why he should be recognized.
We are probably a year away from the collective NBA fandom realizing how dominant Sengun is. He is the Rockets' best player — a legitimate offensive hub in the Jokic-lite mold that unlocks countless wrinkles in Ime Udoka's scheme. For the season, Sengun is averaging 21.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on .541/.280/.720 splits in 32.7 minutes. Thank goodness Houston didn't sign Brook Lopez.
He needs to get more efficient from 3-point range and improve as a defender to unlock his ceiling, but the current version of Sengun should have been on the All-Star roster. The West isn't even particularly loaded at the center spot this season beyond Nikola Jokic. Sengun has the counting stats, the impact metrics, the endlessly watchable flair. All he's missing are the wins.
The Rockets have built a great roster around Sengun. There's a ton of length and defensive intensity to supplement his shortcomings as a rim protector. On offense, the Rockets are smartly balanced between Fred VanVleet's pick-and-roll playmaking, Sengun's two-man actions, and a spate of dynamic slashers. Expect Sengun to be back in the mix next season.