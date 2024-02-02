5 biggest snubs from 2024 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star reserves are in, and naturally, there are a few glaring omissions.
3. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young simply does not get the credit he deserves. The Atlanta Hawks are seven games below .500 with a consequential trade deadline on the horizon. One simple fact is unavoidable — whatever Young has done, it hasn't been enough to salvage Atlanta's season or save the roster around him. That, however, is flawed logic. It's just as reasonable to say the Hawks have failed Young by not placing adequate talent in his orbit.
Of course, with Young, the individual numbers will always stand out. He's averaging 27.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists on .423/.368/.863 splits in 36.3 minutes. More important than the raw stats, however, is Young's level of involvement in the Hawks' offense. He is the NBA's most dyanmic pick-and-roll operator — equal parts elusive and prophetic, able to read the defense one step in advance and deliver the most creative passes east of the Rocky Mountains. Young can also bend defenses to their breaking point with his pull-up 3s, a weapon as finely tuned as ever in 2023-24.
On the other hand, Young will always get dinged for his defense. And look. I am not here to tell you, "Trae Young is a great defender." I don't traffic in lies. But, Young has been a better defender this season. He's averaging a career-high 1.4 steals and putting consistent effort into guarding the point of attack. He's limited in what he can accomplish at 6-foot-1 and 164 pounds, but Young is picking pockets and making his presence felt at the very least. He deserves commendation.
It's unfortunate that the Hawks aren't very good, because Young is still one of the most entertaining and impactful offensive players in the world. Few can truly claim to touch as many areas of the game as Young, at least on offense. He is the sun around which Atlanta revolves. Without Young, the Hawks are scrapping with the Detroit Pistons for that No. 1 pick. We should respect Young more. He's getting better, not worse.