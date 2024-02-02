5 biggest snubs from 2024 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star reserves are in, and naturally, there are a few glaring omissions.
2. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Okay, we get it. The coaches didn't vote for All-Stars on losing teams. But at least the Sacramento Kings, at 27-19 with a season of relevance under their belt, were properly recognized, right?
Wrong. The Kings are without an All-Star in 2024 and it defies comprehension. Sacramento had two All-Stars last season. Their record has regressed slightly this season, but we are talking about the No. 5 seed in a loaded Western Conference. The two All-Stars from last season are producing at similar, if not superior levels. Domantas Sabonis should be a four-time All-Star. It's that simple.
Sabonis has once again been the foundation of Sacramento's unique offense, operating as a playmaking vessel at the five spot. He's a brilliant face-up scorer and passer at the elbows. He can run dribble-handoffs all day. When he's in a less charitable mood, Sabonis is a complete wrecking ball in the post, blessed with impeccable footwork and feather-soft touch on shots around the rim — not to mention the strength of an enraged rhinoceros.
We have also seen Sabonis impose his will on the glass like very few players in the modern NBA can. Rebounding tends to get overlooked or written off — sometimes for good reason — but Sabonis' physicality in the middle sets the tone for Sacramento.
On the season, he's averaging 19.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on .616/.451/.680 splits. I mean, come on. Very few players can match Sabonis' impact across the board this season. He's a minor weakness on defense in certain matchups, but newsflash — so are half the other All-Stars.