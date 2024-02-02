5 biggest snubs from 2024 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star reserves are in, and naturally, there are a few glaring omissions.
1. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
Normally the No. 5 seed doesn't "deserve" two All-Stars, but... the No. 5 seed deserves two All-Stars. Again, Sacramento has been wrecking opponents on the offensive end by combining the singular styles of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. The latter has meaningfully improved since last season. Fox is, without question, the No. 1 snub in a year brimming with snubs.
At this point, it's virtually impossible to defend Fox. He's still the fastest player in the NBA in the open court. His first step attacking the rim and penetrating the defense is unrivaled. Now, Fox has combined that blistering speed with the best 3-point numbers of his career. He's hitting pull-up 3s with ease, and he's learning to shift gears off the dribble. Rather than operating at two speeds, Fox is keeping defenders off balance with hesitation moves and expertly timed deceleration. Fox is the master of finesse; Sabonis is the hammer. Both should be playing in Indiana in a couple weeks.
For the season, Fox is averaging 27.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on .467/.380/.724 splits in 35.6 minutes. He is on pace for career highs in 3-point volume and efficiency, as well as points and steals (1.6). Similarly to Trae Young, Fox probably doesn't qualify as a "good" — and certainly not a great — defender. But, he's sticking to guys at the point of attack and putting his instincts to use in passing lanes. The effort has improved, as has Sacramento's collective defense compared to last season.
The Kings faithful are seething tonight. And rightfully so. Not only are Fox and Sabonis snubs — both should have been comfortably on the team. This shouldn't be up for debate. The Lakers received two All-Star nods with a below-.500 record. If that's possible, then we shouldn't be penalizing the Kings for dropping from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed midway through the season.