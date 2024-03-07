5 bold predictions for Steelers in 2024 free agency, trade market
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the most possibilities this offseason. With questions at just about every position, anything can happen in free agency and especially through trade.
By Nick Villano
Bold Prediction #4: Steelers sign Christian Wilkins
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a ton of cap space, but some easy cuts give them room to make a huge move. Christian Wilkins was allowed to go to the market by the Miami Dolphins, and many have tied him to different teams. However, he would fill a need for the Steelers, and that seems to fit his needs, too.
Wilkins had 63 tackles and nine sacks last season, which is great for a defensive tackle. He could devastate an offensive line, and he's the kind of force the Steelers like. His quickness is one of his biggest assets. His athleticism would be a welcomed addition to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers already have Keeanu Benton, who looked really good in his rookie season. The former second-round pick will provide affordable production for three more season. However, adding Wilkins gives the Steelers way more options. They could even move back to a 4-3 defense or push Wilkins to end.
The price might get crazy. If it gets past $20 million, the Steelers may think long and hard if they want to get into that kind of long-term committment. Still, this would give the Steelers defense a boost in a division where it's necessary.