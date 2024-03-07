5 bold predictions for Steelers in 2024 free agency, trade market
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the most possibilities this offseason. With questions at just about every position, anything can happen in free agency and especially through trade.
By Nick Villano
Bold Prediction #5: Steelers solidify QB position
This is the only question that really needs to be answered this offseason. The Steelers will go as far as the quarterback position allows. We already addressed Mason Rudolph earlier, and Mitch Trubisky was let go this offseason and is signing with the Buffalo Bills. So, the Steelers have Kenny Pickett and... that's it.
The Steelers have been in and around the Justin Fields conversation. However, most reports say they've decided against the dual threat. He would make sense, especially with all the weapons on this offense, but the offensive line issues would make it really hard for Fields to thrive on another level. Still, if he was able to do it in Chicago, maybe Pittsburgh is the best place for him.
On the free agent front, the Steelers have been tied to Baker Mayfield loosely, but he sounds like he's re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kirk Cousins hasn't ever really been tied to Pittsburgh, but why not? He could bring them up to contender status. They would just have to make a lot of money available. That would also allow Pickett to grow under Cousins, and it would be a backup plan if Cousins needs more time to recover from Achilles surgery.
Something tells us a surprise is happening on the QB front. Maybe Sam Howell could be an option if the Washington Commanders take a QB with the second-overall pick, and maybe even a Kyler Murray superstar deal can happen. Either way, we see QB becoming less of an issue heading into next season.