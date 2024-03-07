Mitchell Trubisky on verge of reunion after failed Steelers tenure
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is in talks to return to a former team.
By Scott Rogust
After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers attempted to find his successor in the form of Mitchell Trubisky. Signing Trubisky to a two-year, $14.28 million contract, the Steelers had faith that he would be the team's solution at quarterback and help lead the team to success. After two seasons, the Steelers cut bait with Trubisky, allowing him to sign elsewhere.
It appears that Trubisky is getting close to signing a deal, and it will be with the team he was on before signing with the Steelers.
According to The Athletic's Tim Graham, Trubisky is in talks with the Buffalo Bills about a return. As Graham points out, Trubisky is free to sign with any team at any time since he was released by the Steelers.
Ex-Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky in talks about a potential return to Bills
Trubisky is forever a part of NFL Draft trivia. He was the first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, going second overall to the Chicago Bears. The thing is, the Bears took Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes, who has since gone on to win three Super Bowls in six years as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Trubisky, he was with Chicago for just four years, not panning out as a long-term starter.
In his four years, Trubisky threw for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions while completing 64.0 percent of his passes. As a starter, the Bears went 29-21. The team made it to the playoffs twice but failed to pick up a single win.
After the Bears moved on from Trubisky, he went to the Bills to sit behind starter Josh Allen. Given how well the Bills developed Allen into the star he is today, and with then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll leading the way, Trubisky essentially took a year to improve as a quarterback without starting. Sure enough, Trubisky was the top quarterback available in free agency that year, and the Steelers were the biggest buyers, and the two worked out a deal.
Trubisky earned the starting job in Pittsburgh with then-rookie and first-round pick backing him up. He started the first four games of the season before being benched in Week 4. He wouldn't start again until Week 15, filling in for an injured Pickett. Trubisky earned a two-year contract extension after the 2022 season.
This past campaign, Trubisky was firmly behind Pickett on the depth chart. Trubisky would take over as the starter in Weeks 14 and 15 due to an ankle injury suffered by Pickett. But after poor showings, Trubisky was benched for Mason Rudolph, whose strong play helped the Steelers clinch a Wild Card spot.
Back in February, the Steelers released Trubisky from his deal. In his two seasons in Pittsburgh, Trubisky recorded 1,844 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. Trubisky has a 2-5 win-loss record as Steelers starting quarterback.
With a return to Buffalo, Trubisky would provide depth for the Bills in case Allen were to go down with an injury. Not to mention, the Bills still have high expectations, even with their bevy of cap moves.
UPDATE: According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills and Trubisky have agreed to terms on a return.