5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 11
A pair of Houston Texans highlight the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 11.
3. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Injury is the key to opportunity in fantasy circles and there may be a short-term window to grab a RB1 in Minnesota. Alexander Mattison left Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints with a concussion, ceding the Vikings backfield to Ty Chandler in the process.
Minnesota gave Chandler the football 15 times and he picked up 45 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. That kind of volume is certainly playable in fantasy circles and the thing playing in Chandler's favor is that Mattison will need to clear the concussion protocol within a week, something that has not been very common over the past few years.
49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy is the only player of fantasy relevance to clear the protocol within a week, so the odds would appear to be stacked against Mattison being able to suit up against Denver in Week 11. The Broncos have given up the most fantasy points to running backs entering Week 10, making this matchup a huge one to exploit if Mattison sits.
Chandler is rostered in only seven percent of leagues and is a must-add this week, especially if Mattison sits. The Vikings lost Cam Akers to an Achilles' injury earlier this season, leaving only Kene Nwangwu as competition for Chandler as of post time, making him a must-add as a plug-and-play RB2 if he draws the start.