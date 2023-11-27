5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 13
As the bye-heavy Week 13 looms, these five pickups can help you find a way to a win in your fantasy football league.
1. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Any time a tight end demonstrates relevance in fantasy football it's worth highlighting. The position has seen better years as few options outside of Travis Kelce and Sam Laporta offer reliable weekly production, especially after Mark Andrews was lost for the season in Week 11.
The new tight end savior appears to be Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth, who has become a target monster over the past three weeks. Kenny Pickett dialed Freiermuth's number a whopping 11 times in Week 12 and he rewarded Pickett's faith with nine catches for 120 yards.
That effort marked a career-best for Freiermuth and is notable since it comes in the same week that the Steelers fired much-maligned offensive coordinator Matt Canada. New offensive play caller Mike Sullivan clearly found a system to help Pittsburgh complete passes over the middle of the field by feeding Freiermuth as often as possible.
Few people took notice of Freiermuth's return from injured reserve in Week 11 as he entered the weekend rostered in just 48 percent of leagues. That total figures to skyrocket after Freiermuth's explosion in Week 12 as he could start at tight end for most teams while offering serious flex appeal in a week when six teams are on bye.