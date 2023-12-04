5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 14
It's do-or-die for fantasy football playoff hopefuls in Week 14. These five pickups could be the difference between a spot in the playoffs or a spot in the loser's bracket.
4. Deejay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks
All of the chaos on Sunday makes it easy to forget about the wild way that Week 13 started on Thursday night with a 38-35 shootout win for the Dallas Cowboys. The losers of that game were the Seattle Seahawks, who couldn't capitalize on a strong showing from Geno Smith, and they suffered another key injury as running back Zach Charbonnet left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
The timing was tough for Charbonnet, who had put together 99 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the game while playing in place of starter Kenneth Walker, who missed his second straight game with an oblique injury. Head coach Pete Carroll provided a bad update for Charbonnet on Friday, indicating his knee swelled significantly the next day, which could make it tough for him to get back in time for Sunday's key matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The next man up in the Seahawks' backfield is Deejay Dallas, who played 25 snaps on Thursday and was Seattle's only back left at the end of the game. Dallas has some passing game chops but hasn't had an opportunity to get a ton of work functioning as the third back behind Walker and Charbonnet for most of the season.
Keep an eye on injury reports and the waiver wire to see if Seattle adds another back to help Dallas, which could be a sign they lack confidence either Charbonnet or Walker will be back for Week 14. There is plenty of space to add Dallas, who is rostered in only one percent of leagues, but he can't be a higher recommendation until we have more clarity on the rest of the Seahawks running back room.