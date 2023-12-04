5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 14
It's do-or-die for fantasy football playoff hopefuls in Week 14. These five pickups could be the difference between a spot in the playoffs or a spot in the loser's bracket.
3. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
The injury bug found Tennessee this week as stalwart back Derrick Henry left the Titans' 31-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts late due to a possible concussion. Henry was dominating on the ground before his departure, carrying 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown, so his absence would be a major blow to the Titans offense.
With rookie quarterback Will Levis under center, Tennessee has been relying on the run to make things easier on him. The loss of Henry would lead to a big gain for his backup, Tyjae Spears, who already has carved out a nice role over the course of the season.
Spears had a big day in the matchup as well, racking up 16 carries for 75 yards while adding four catches (on six targets) for another 13 yards. Tennessee gave Spears 13 of his 20 touches after Henry's exit, which is a positive sign of what his role would look like if Henry has to sit out in Week 14.
Smart owners are already aware of Spears, who is rostered in 35 percent of leagues, but there is still a lot of room to pick him up ahead of a tricky Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Even if Henry is cleared to play there is a good case to pick up Spears as a handcuff option in case Henry gets hurt again or the Titans rest him down the stretch, which could lead to Spears being a league-winning candidate off the wire.