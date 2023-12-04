5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 14
It's do-or-die for fantasy football playoff hopefuls in Week 14. These five pickups could be the difference between a spot in the playoffs or a spot in the loser's bracket.
2. Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants
It's easy to forget about Hyatt with the New York Giants on bye in Week 13. The rookie speedster out of Cal blew up in his last matchup, racking up five catches for a career-high 109 yards in a win over the New England Patriots in Week 12.
The Giants' offense has been a stay-away for most of the season but head coach Brian Daboll and his staff have done a good job working with Tommy Devito to make him a functional NFL quarterback. While the run is still New York's primary focus, Daboll will want Devito taking deep shots to keep defenses honest, which is where Hyatt fits in very nicely.
Hyatt's explosion in Week 12 should earn him more snaps at the expense of some of the more experienced players ahead of him with the team in evaluation mode. There is definitely big play potential with Hyatt, who has a solid matchup on tap in Week 14 with the Green Bay Packers coming to MetLife Stadium on Monday night.
The bye week led many owners to leave Hyatt on the waiver wire as he is rostered in just four percent of leagues. Hyatt has some flex potential down the stretch and should be picked up as a lottery ticket for playoff-bound teams.