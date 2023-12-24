5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 17
Championships are on the line in Week 17 for most fantasy football leagues. These five pickups could help you win bragging rights in your league for the next year.
The end of the fantasy football season is fast approaching and if you're reading this article it's a sign you have a lot to play for. Week 17 is Championship Week in sane leagues (those of you who are crazy enough to decide your titles in Week 18 are admittedly invested as well) so pickups this week can mean the difference between a year of glory or landing in second place and regretting some poor lineup choices.
As we do here every week, let's highlight the five top pickups to potentially guide you to a championship on Sunday. All rostered percentages are based on Yahoo! leagues.
5 Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 17
5. Chris Rodriguez, RB, Washington Commanders
The most notable running back injury entering Week 16 was in Washington as Brian Robinson sat out for a second straight game with a hamstring injury. Robinson's absence led to a committee between Antonio Gibson and rookie Chris Rodriguez, with the latter looking far more effective on Sunday in New Jersey.
Rodriguez made the most of his touches, carrying 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns while adding a catch for seven yards for good measure. Anyone who watched the game could see that Rodriguez was more explosive than Gibson, who was completely ineffective against a strong Jets' run defense.
The Commanders are out of postseason contention so they will likely err on the side of caution with Robinson, which could lead Rodriguez on the strong side of a committee in Week 16. The matchup against the 49ers isn't great but Rodriguez, who is rostered in just three percent of leagues, can be a volume-based flex option in a game that Washington will be trailing early on.