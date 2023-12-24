5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 17
Championships are on the line in Week 17 for most fantasy football leagues. These five pickups could help you win bragging rights in your league for the next year.
2. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints
There is a lot of luck involved in fantasy football and part of that luck can involve starting a boom-or-bust option at receiver and hitting triple 7's on the slot machine. One guy who fits that mold is New Orleans' Rashid Shaheed, who has seemingly either exploded or put up very modest stat lines that produce single digit fantasy points.
Shaheed appears to be on the uptick, however, after a solid performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Derek Carr looked Shaheed's way nine times and he caught five of those passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, finding paydirt for the fourth time this season.
The target volume was encouraging for Shaheed as he was second on the team in targets behind only No. 1 receiver Chris Olave. The Saints also know that Shaheed is one of the fastest receivers in the league and will dial up a few home run shots for him every game, giving him a bit of a DeSean Jackson vibe where he could record a few catches and one of them goes for a long touchdown to salvage his fantasy day.
If you're feeling bold, Shaheed is rostered in just 44 percent of leagues ahead of an enticing Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans will throw the kitchen sink at Tampa Bay to keep their division title hopes alive so roll the dice on Shaheed if you need the flex with the potential for a league-winning payoff.