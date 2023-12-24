5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 17
Championships are on the line in Week 17 for most fantasy football leagues. These five pickups could help you win bragging rights in your league for the next year.
1. K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
One of the important takeaways from the early action in Week 16 was the amount of injuries the Minnesota Vikings' passing attack suffered. Both Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson left Minnesota's loss to the Detroit Lions early due to injury, creating a massive target opportunity opposite Justin Jefferson in the offense.
That hole was filled by veteran K.J. Osborn, who caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Osborn has proven to be a capable player when given opportunities to shine but he has often fallen behind others on the depth chart, but the injury situation in Minnesota could change the equation.
It is a bit early to speculate on how long Addison and/or Hockenson could be out, but if they both can't go in Week 17 Osborn would be No. 2 on the depth chart behind only Jefferson. The Vikings' matchup in Week 17 is also glorious as they take on the Packers' abysmal defense, which has gotten routinely torched down the stretch.
There is certainly plenty of room to add Osborn, who is rostered in just 16 percent of leagues, ahead of Week 17. Keep an eye on the injury reports out of Minneapolis but Osborn could be a league-winner if he gets to run opposite Jefferson in the starting lineup on Sunday night.