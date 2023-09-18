5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 3
A trio of running backs and a pair of wide receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups for Week 3 in the NFL.
Top fantasy football pickups for Week 3: 4. Chicago Bears, RB, Roschon Johnson
One of the big keys for successful fantasy owners is to not just react to developments in the NFL but try to anticipate them. A key part of that strategy is trying to pick up players before the general public figures out they're valuable, which you can do this week with Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson.
A fourth-round rookie out of Texas who served as Bijan Robinson's backup in college, Johnson entered the year as the No. 3 back on the depth chart behind Khalil Herbert and free-agent acquisition D'Onta Foreman. The Bears made a statement about Johnson's progress on Sunday by making Foreman a healthy scratch, making Johnson the clear backup to Herbert.
Johnson did good work with his limited touches, carrying four times for 32 yards and catching both of his targets for another ten yards, and is just a week removed from a six-catch effort against the Green Bay Packers. If the Bears opt to shift to more of a run-heavy approach to help struggling quarterback Justin Fields it would probably create more opportunities for Johnson to get touches.
There is still a window to grab Johnson, who is rostered in 38 percent of leagues, before the rest of the fantasy community catches on. Herbert doesn't have a lengthy track record of success either, which makes Johnson a smart speculative play as either injury or poor performance from Herbert could elevate him to RB1 status with the Bears.